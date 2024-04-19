Listen Live
Politics

Socialist and Police Abolitionist Jesse Brown Makes a Confession

He is apologizing because he is so wed to the lunacy that is socialism and feels guilty for getting law enforcement involved after he got hit by an automobile

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Several weeks ago, self-described socialist and Indianapolis City Councilor Jesse Brown posted that he had to get the police involved after being a victim of a hit and run incident.

A couple days later Jesse went public about the incident in a bizarre “confession”.

Ethan Hatcher:

Jesse Brown has very prominently campaigned on being a police and prison abolitionist, but when moment of crisis finally came for Jesse, obviously his rational instinct kicked in and it was time to call the cops. 

So, the victim of a hit and run is now publicly confessing his guilt over calling the Police? Listen to Rob Kendall and Ethan Hatcher discuss:

 

Listen to the show in full here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Saturday Night On The Circle on Apple Podcasts

Saturday Night On The Circle | Listen to Podcasts On Demand Free | TuneIn

Saturday Night on the Circle (fireside.fm)

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Indy Winter Weather
Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Severe Weather, Everything’s on the Table

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?

Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

Waving Vector flag of Soviet Union. National flag waving symbol. Banner design element.
Producer Karl

Socialist and Police Abolitionist Jesse Brown Makes a Confession

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close