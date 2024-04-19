Socialist and Police Abolitionist Jesse Brown Makes a Confession

Several weeks ago, self-described socialist and Indianapolis City Councilor Jesse Brown posted that he had to get the police involved after being a victim of a hit and run incident.

A couple days later Jesse went public about the incident in a bizarre “confession”.

Ethan Hatcher:

Jesse Brown has very prominently campaigned on being a police and prison abolitionist, but when moment of crisis finally came for Jesse, obviously his rational instinct kicked in and it was time to call the cops.

So, the victim of a hit and run is now publicly confessing his guilt over calling the Police? Listen to Rob Kendall and Ethan Hatcher discuss:

Listen to the show in full here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Saturday Night On The Circle on Apple Podcasts

Saturday Night On The Circle | Listen to Podcasts On Demand Free | TuneIn

Saturday Night on the Circle (fireside.fm)

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube: