ISP: Road Rage Incident, Person Dies on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS–State Police believe a crash was preceded by a road rage incident on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 65 northbound near Southport Road. One of the vehicles ended up in a pond in the 7800 block of Tanza Road. That’s in a nearby apartment complex.

“Shortly after we were called, we found an unresponsive adult male lying in the grass outside the pond. Within minutes, we had IFD and State Police divers who happened to be in the area. They were able to ascertain that there was no one else inside the vehicle. The vehicle was not visible from the shore, but they were able to clear the inside to make sure there was no one else inside,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine in a Wednesday press briefing.

Perrine said the investigators are trying to figure out what happened before the crash, but they think it is very likely road rage.

“I think it’s more than a coincidence that the road rage happened here at the same time where the crash happened. Our detectives are trying to follow any leads that they have. They’re talking to witnesses and anyone else, so we can connect the dots,” said Perrine.

Perrine says it appears the man was ejected from the crash before the car went into the water. He says this kind of thing is happening all too often.

“We have a situation where people go to conflict resolution and it’s immediate violence. That is on interstates while driving or riding in a car,” said Perrine.

He says if someone is trying to get you to drive recklessly, you need to not engage with that person and move on.