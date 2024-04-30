Jerry Seinfeld Says Woke Culture Ruined TV Comedy

Jerry Seinfeld recently spoke out about how the rise of woke ideology and PC culture in media has ruined films and TV comedy.

In a recent episode of the New Yorker’s Radio Hour, the “Seinfeld” star blamed “the extreme left and PC crap” for the lack of quality TV comedy these days.

“Nothing really affects comedy,” Seinfeld said when asked how he handles “serious aspects of the world weighing on you. “People always need it. They need it so badly and they don’t get it.

“It used to be, you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go ‘Oh, ‘Cheers’ is on. Oh, ‘MASH’ is on. Oh, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ is on. ‘All in the Family’ is on,'” he said. “You just expected, ‘There’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight.’ Well, guess what, where is it?”

“This is the result of the extreme left and PC crap and people worrying so much about offending other people. Now, they’re going to see stand-up comics, because we are not policed by anyone. The audience polices us. We know when we’re off track, we know instantly and adjust to it. But when you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups, there goes your comedy.”

Seinfeld joins the extensive list of well-known stand-up comedians and artists who believe the rise of PC culture has negatively impacted films, television and comedy in general. Comedians like Ricky Gervais, Dave Chapelle and Bill Burr are just a few others who have expressed similar sentiments.