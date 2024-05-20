Listen Live
Local

Indiana Department of Education Accepting Applications for Career Scholarship Account Program

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Graphic of a pile of $20 bills turned into a jigsaw puzzle

Source: (Photo: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock)

STATEWIDE – The Indiana Department of Education announced on Monday that they are accepting applications for their Career Scholarship Account program.

This is aimed to help students in tenth through twelfth grade obtain funding necessary to participate in work-based learning programs like internships, apprenticeships, and getting credentialed in certain fields.

The CSA program will provide $5,000 annually to students so long as they are enrolled in programs approved by the INDoE.

“In K-12 education, we have an incredible opportunity to help every student find their purpose, know their value and understand the possibilities for their life’s path,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “In order to maximize the four years of high school, we must work together to ensure more students have access to quality experiences that set them up for success, including high-quality work-based learning and educational attainment opportunities.

The CSA program will help remove the financial barrier for students in a variety of ways including:

– Enrollment fees for courses, sequences, apprenticeships or programs of study

– Career coaching and navigation services

– Postsecondary education and training

– Transportation and equipment

– Certification and credentialing examinations.

While the INDoE will be the one approving programs, the Treasurer of State is responsible for approving students and providing reimbursements.

The program is available to students at all Indiana high-schools and applications for the 2024-25 school year are open until Tuesday, October 1st. You can visit the student resource page to fill out an application or for more information.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Education Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Shooting on Indy' Southeast Side
Ryan Hedrick

Man Shot at Busy Fountain Square Intersection

2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Lawmakers And Presidential Candidates Attend NAACP National Convention 5 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/17/24: Joe Biden lifetime member of NAACP? Does RFK Jr need the debate? Trump Allies Draw Up Plans for Unprecedented Immigration Crackdown, Most Stolen Cars

WATCH: Kindy 500 Moments Happening Across Indiana 20 items
Nick Cottongim

WATCH: Kindy 500 Moments Happening Across Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close