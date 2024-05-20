Indiana Department of Education Accepting Applications for Career Scholarship Account Program

STATEWIDE – The Indiana Department of Education announced on Monday that they are accepting applications for their Career Scholarship Account program.

This is aimed to help students in tenth through twelfth grade obtain funding necessary to participate in work-based learning programs like internships, apprenticeships, and getting credentialed in certain fields.

The CSA program will provide $5,000 annually to students so long as they are enrolled in programs approved by the INDoE.

“In K-12 education, we have an incredible opportunity to help every student find their purpose, know their value and understand the possibilities for their life’s path,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “In order to maximize the four years of high school, we must work together to ensure more students have access to quality experiences that set them up for success, including high-quality work-based learning and educational attainment opportunities.

The CSA program will help remove the financial barrier for students in a variety of ways including:

– Enrollment fees for courses, sequences, apprenticeships or programs of study

– Career coaching and navigation services

– Postsecondary education and training

– Transportation and equipment

– Certification and credentialing examinations.

While the INDoE will be the one approving programs, the Treasurer of State is responsible for approving students and providing reimbursements.

The program is available to students at all Indiana high-schools and applications for the 2024-25 school year are open until Tuesday, October 1st. You can visit the student resource page to fill out an application or for more information.