Delphi Judge Cancels All Hearings, Will Now Have to Decide Her Own Fate

Published on May 20, 2024

Delphi Judge Fran Gull

Source: Allen County Court / Screenshot of Allen County court hearing

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Every hearing in the Delphi murders case that was scheduled for this week has been canceled by the judge. Now, she will have to make a decision on her own future.

The defense team for suspect Richard Allen filed a second motion to disqualify Special Judge Fran Gull earlier this month, and now the 42-page document detailing over a dozen reasons why Judge Gull should be removed has been released by the court.

In a court filing Monday, Judge Gull stated that she will need to review the document in its entirety and make a final decision before anything else can be decided.

The motion to disqualify requires Judge Gull, if she were to deny the request to step down, to list reasons why and expand upon those reasons with law.

This means several issues will remain up in the air until the judge decides what to do. Several issues between the State and defense were supposed to be hammered out this week, including what evidence should be allowed by the defense at trial, the motion to suppress Richard Allen’s prison statements, the motion to move Allen from prison to a county jail, the 4th Franks motion, and much more.

The trial was supposed to be May 13th-31st, which means this would have been the second week of testifying in the double murders case. Richard Allen is charged with the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. The State managed to tack on charges of murder while kidnapping to Allen’s case as well.

The trial now begins October 14th and is scheduled through November 15th, however, if Judge Gull does decide to step down, the entire case schedule could be affected.

