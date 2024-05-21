Listen Live
Man Killed, Woman And Baby Hurt In East Side Triple Shooting

Published on May 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting in Indianapolis has left a man dead, a woman injured, and a baby hurt as well.

Indy Metro Police were called to a home along 12th Street not far from 10th and Emerson on the east side. There were shots fired at around 10:00 p.m. When they got there they found three people wounded, one of them a young child barely 1-year-old.

The child was only grazed by a bullet, but a man was badly wounded and later died at the hospital. A woman, described as a “teenager or young adult” was also shot and is expected to survive.

IMPD Capt. Mike McCardia said that it was some sort of “beef” that led to the shooting, leading them to believe that the shooter knew the victims.

“Beyond frustrating, horrifying, disgusting,” he described. “It’s absolutely stupid. There is no reason for someone to get shot or violence, and someone’s beef got a baby shot. We are lucky that baby was just scratched.”

It’s not clear how many shots were fired, but there were shell casings all over the place outside the house where the shooting happened.

