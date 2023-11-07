The Tony Kinnett Cast

Tony Kinnett is an investigative columnist for The Daily Signal and a former award-winning teacher and administrator and served as the junior education policy for Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin. He regularly appears on Fox News and Newsmax, and has written for The Daily Caller, Washington Examiner, National Review, Fox News, Daily Wire, RealClear Education, and Chalkboard Review.
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side