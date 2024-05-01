Listen Live
Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Published on May 1, 2024

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and injured outside an east side nightclub after a disturbance broke out between clubgoers early Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to Club Paradise at 5255 English Ave. around 3 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

That club is a nightclub near South Brookville Road and Emerson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man outside the club with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Eskenazi where he was said to be in stable condition.

Officers later learned that the fight had started inside the club before moving outside and ending with the shooting.

IMPD has not said if anyone was arrested for the shooting or what led up to the fight.

