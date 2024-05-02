Driver Rescued from Submerged Car in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.–A woman was rescued from her car after it became fully submerged in water on Tuesday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on 296th Street and Carpenter Road. After they got the call, they said they learned the woman was still inside the car after it flipped and could not get out because the windows wouldn’t work.

“Through teamwork and quick brainstorming, a winch from a responding fire apparatus was used to angle the vehicle upward so a window was out of the water, enabling a window to be broken to gain access the driver,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Public Information Officer Bryan Melton.

The woman was bulled to the bank of the ditch where medical personnel tended to her. She was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She said she had pain in her chest.

“Without these measures taken by the first responders, the outcome for the victim could have been much worse and likely have resulted in a drowning,” said Melton.

Hamilton County Sheriff deputies, an Indiana Conservation Officer, firefighters from the White River Township Fire Department and the Jackson Township Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

To see the full body camera footage, click here.