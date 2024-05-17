Indiana Baseball Legend Drew Storen Talks “Field of Dreams Bourbon”

“Drinkable baseball card.” These three words perfectly described by founder and former MLB player Drew Storen when describing his bourbon.

After Storen’s last season with Major League Baseball in 2017, he began brainstorming with some childhood friends about what’s next. Naturally, they took their favorite things baseball and bourbon and created something totally unique!

They first started wondering about the iconic Field of Dreams’ corn field and what they did with all that corn today. The farmer in Dyresville, Iowa that owned the property told the guys that he just simply sold the corn around town. That’s when Storen decided to make an offer to buy it all.

Storen and his business partners took the 5,0000 lbs of corn to create a locally distilled whisky. In 2023, they rolled out a release of 22,860 bottles, one bottle for every guy in major league history. Each bottle came with a specific number that correlates to a specific player. It was the perfect product combination of an iconic baseball movie, honoring major league baseball players, made by MLB players.

They are now releasing a brand-new batch a little earlier this year, just in time for Father’s Day! Grab a bottle of Field of Dreams Whiskey for the baseball fan (or just bourbon fan) in your life. More info here.

Drew Storen stopped by the Hammer and Nigel show to talk about the new roll out and the story behind it all: