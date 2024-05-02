Joe Hogsett has done damage to the city of Indianapolis

After 10 years of work, the future of the Indy Eleven and its development of Eleven Park were uprooted when Mayor Joe Hogsett announced alone that the city of Indianapolis was going to move in a different direction in its pursuit of an MLS team.

Yesterday the city gave initial approval to move forward with the mayor’s new proposal to build a soccer stadium to attract an MLS expansion club.

What makes all of this so odd, is that there was already a plan in place to do this the Indy Eleven and Ersal Ozdemir’s Keystone Group.

But says the Mayor, Indy Eleven negotiations have been terminated:

Investors are watching.

Tony Katz:

Anybody who has a deal or was thinking of making a deal with the city now has to ask serious questions about whether or not the city will honor a deal or is a trustworthy partner. No one is discussing, although it is there underneath, the damage Hogsett has done to the city of Indianapolis with this move.

Hogsett at the 11th minute of the 11th hour moved to screw the Indy Eleven.

As for city’s move to find a new site for the new franchise:

Councilor Kristin Jones is a Democrat who represents District 18, where the park will be located. She released a statement when the mayor announced the city would seek out a MLS team. “Nearly one year ago, I stood alongside families from District 18, business and community leaders, and our city and state leadership as we broke ground for Indy Eleven Park. It was a great day filled with hope and opportunity for an underutilized portion of downtown on the White River. Knowing that the vision of a mixed-use space and a 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium would be realized after ten years of investment, advocacy, and public input was a dream come true. Today, while on the one hand, I am pleased that Indianapolis remains a strong market for professional sports, I am disappointed that the decision was made to disregard the hard work, investment, and legislation that my council colleagues and state legislators, had already passed in a bi-partisan manner for the former Diamond Chain site on the river. I am hopeful that the original approved site will continue to be utilized for any soccer-specific stadium.” Councilor Kristin Jones, a Democrat ~ WISH TV

There are a lot of unanswered questions here. Tony Katz and the Morning News will bring you the answers when they come.

