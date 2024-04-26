Joe Hogsett Doesn’t Have the Brains or the Courage to Act Alone

The Indy Eleven is led by Ersal Ozdemir, who also owns Keystone Group. He has been working on trying to bring a stadium to Indianapolis. That stadium would have been utilized to attract an MLS team.

When the Indy Eleven announced that the Keystone group had purchased the Diamond Chain complex they had a groundbreaking for the future stadium and Joe Hogsett was there:

The proposed stadium could hold up to 25,000. The architects of the stadium have built other MLS stadiums. It was clear that the Indy Eleven was going in this direction, and they had support of the city. The Indy Eleven did the work to be able to get the legislature to engage one of these tax districts called a PSDA, and therefore build out this whole complex.

Then the next thing you know there is no communication. And just yesterday you hear this story from Joe Hogsett, that he went to New York on Monday, and because of that meeting with the MLS, he decides on Thursday at 5:30p to make the announcement that “We’re going after Major League Soccer”. But he didn’t call the press conference until the Indianapolis Business Journal ran their story about the Keystone Group claiming that the City of Indianapolis was backing out of their deal.

Tony Katz:

Joe Hogsett is not smart enough to move alone… and he doesn’t have the courage. When he says, “we’re putting in our application,” I want to be clear about something, he didn’t say it, and I don’t know who it is, but that guy already has an ownership team together. Which means somebody came to him.

Who could this be? The mind wonders.

Joe Hogsett went to New York and came back with a deal, through MLS, which meant, “Sorry Ersal Ozdemir, sorry Keystone Group, sorry Indy Eleven fans, kiss off”. And he went to that press conference without a single person next to him.

As Abdul-Hakim Shabazz reports no one from the City/County Council is down for this:

The next couple of weeks should be interesting. What will happen to the Indy Eleven, what will happen to the Keystone Group’s development? Will there be lawsuits? Tony Katz and the Morning News will keep you informed.

