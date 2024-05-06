Listen Live
Seven Shootings, Five Injured, Two Killed Overnight, Say Police

Published on May 6, 2024

A photo of an IMPD car at a house

Source: (PHOTO: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — There were six shootings in a span of about four hours Sunday evening resulting in five people getting hurt and one person killed.

The first shooting was near 46th and North Arlington on the east side. Police got the call around 7 p.m. and they found a man who was wounded. That man is in bad shape at the hospital. IMPD had detained someone for the shooting.

A couple of hours later, a person was shot to death downtown along South Illinois Street near West Morris. The man was dead when the police got there.

Around that same time, police also called to Community East Hospital where someone walked in with gunshot wounds. Not a half-hour after that another person walked into Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wounds as well. Police have not said where either of those victims were shot.

Then around 10 p.m. police had to go to an area near East New York Street and North State Avenue where they say someone was grazed by a bullet. That person was treated at the scene. Then around 11 p.m., another person was grazed by a bullet along East New York near Sherman.

Anyone with any information about any of the shootings is urged to call IMPD Detectives or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Local News - Crime

