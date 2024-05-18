Indiana Fever Drop To 0-3 With Loss to Liberty

NEW YORK–The Indiana Fever dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 91-80 loss to the 2023 WNBA runner up New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon.

Fever guard and #1 overall pick Caitlin Clark scored 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists in the defeat. She also had 8 turnovers.

The Liberty had five double figure scorers and were led by Breanna Stewart with 24 points.

Even though the Fever lost the game, they did outscore the Liberty in the second half 43-34.

The Fever’s next game is against the 2-0 Connecticut Sun on Monday night at 7 pm.