MSNBC Lawrence O’Donnell Weird Creepy Description of Stormy Daniels

Let’s play a game of is it an erotic romance or a mainstream media report?

We’ll give you an excerpt from a popular romance novel or recent news media outlet. You decide if it was something in a book like “Fifty Shades of Grey” or was spoken…out loud…seriously… by a political commentator.

“The loose fitting plain black clothing draping from her shoulders to her toes suggested the modesty of a nun.”

“The makeup was minimal the way she and the other moms in her neighborhood might look when shopping at the local grocery store.”

“The long blonde hair held up with a clip at the back of her head the way it might be in a utilitarian way while she was doing dishes.”

It’s a trick question, they are ALL from liberal MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell describing Stormy Daniels during a news cast yesterday.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself…

After the first few seconds, one would expect the clip to end with a SNL “& live from New York” line. Unfortunately, it’s clear O’Donnell is committing to this weird intense monologue describing what Stormy Daniels looked like during Trump’s “hush money” trial.

There’s been a lot of reporting on this trial, but none as uncomfortable as this. Next time O’Donnell has a story involving a woman, we suggest an intern have a bucket of cold water on standby.