Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/17/24: Joe Biden lifetime member of NAACP? Does RFK Jr need the debate? Trump Allies Draw Up Plans for Unprecedented Immigration Crackdown, Most Stolen Cars

Published on May 17, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Joe Biden lifetime member of NAACP?

Lawmakers And Presidential Candidates Attend NAACP National Convention Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Does RFK Jr need the debate? Will the Debate even happen?

Presidential Candidate RFK Jr. Campaigns In Austin, Texas Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Jeffries jabs GOP ‘red tie brigade’ for attending Trump trial

Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Holds Weekly News Conference Source:Getty

 

reference:

Jeffries jabs GOP ‘red tie brigade’ for attending Trump trial – POLITICO

4. Trump Allies Draw Up Plans for Unprecedented Immigration Crackdown

National Guard Texan block the US-Mexico border, engaging in physical and verbal violence to migrants Source:Getty

Listen:

Listen:

reference:

Trump Allies Draw Up Plans for Unprecedented Immigration Crackdown (msn.com)

5. The most stolen cars in 2023: Two brands top the list

Broken abandoned car on bricks without a wheel Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The most stolen cars in 2023: Two brands top the list (yahoo.com)

