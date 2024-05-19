Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Involved In Incident

Tehran — Search crews are trying to reach a helicopter carrying Iran’s president after it crashed earlier today.

Local media reports the helicopter suffered what was described as a “hard landing” but no other details have been released. The White House says President Biden has been briefed on reports about the crash. It happened in a mountainous region while the Iranian leader was returning from a visit to Azerbaijan.

One report said some of the passengers on board the helicopter have been able to communicate, raising hopes there are no casualties. Iranian state TV says rescue crews’ efforts to reach the crash site are being hindered by poor weather conditions.