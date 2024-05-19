Listen Live
News

Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Involved In Incident

Published on May 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Helicopter Carrying Iran President Reportedly Crashes Near Azerbaijan

Source: Handout / Getty

Tehran — Search crews are trying to reach a helicopter carrying Iran’s president after it crashed earlier today.

Local media reports the helicopter suffered what was described as a “hard landing” but no other details have been released. The White House says President Biden has been briefed on reports about the crash. It happened in a mountainous region while the Iranian leader was returning from a visit to Azerbaijan.

One report said some of the passengers on board the helicopter have been able to communicate, raising hopes there are no casualties. Iranian state TV says rescue crews’ efforts to reach the crash site are being hindered by poor weather conditions.

IRAN-AZERBAIJAN-ACCIDENT

Source: ALI HAMED HAGHDOUST / Getty

IRAN-AZERBAIJAN-ACCIDENT

Source: ALI HAMED HAGHDOUST / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Other Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
WISH-TV

9-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Rural Indiana

crime scene with police tape
Sam Fritz

IMPD Investigating After Person Shot Downtown Saturday Night

Scott McLaughlin during Indy 500 qualifying
Kurt Darling

Penskes Stare At The Pole, Four Others Stare At Being Bumped

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close