Man Shot at Busy Fountain Square Intersection

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the busy Fountain Square neighborhood on the Southeast side, just before 1 PM.

A woman reported witnessing the incident and assisting the victim until the police arrived.

“We heard the gunshot, and we saw the window get busted out,” Viviana Hickey told WIBC News.

Hickey says the victim was a man driving a Nissan Frontier. He was shot by someone in a red Jeep. After he was shot, his car crashed into another vehicle at the corner of Prospect and Shelby Streets.

“I called 911 and ran out there,” she says. “The guy was bleeding, so I ran inside this Mexican restaurant and got some napkins. Another woman was helping him. So we put the napkins on him, and then I just waited until the cops got here.”

WIBC News contacted the IMPD for an update on the victim’s condition but has not yet received a response. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested. We will update this story as more information becomes available.