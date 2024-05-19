Listen Live
Local

Man Shot at Busy Fountain Square Intersection

Hickey says the victim was a man driving a Nissan Frontier. He was shot by someone in a red Jeep.

Published on May 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shooting on Indy' Southeast Side

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC News

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the busy Fountain Square neighborhood on the Southeast side, just before 1 PM.
 A woman reported witnessing the incident and assisting the victim until the police arrived.
“We heard the gunshot, and we saw the window get busted out,” Viviana Hickey told WIBC News.
Hickey says the victim was a man driving a Nissan Frontier. He was shot by someone in a red Jeep. After he was shot, his car crashed into another vehicle at the corner of Prospect and Shelby Streets.
Shooting on Indy' Southeast Side

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC News

“I called 911 and ran out there,” she says. “The guy was bleeding, so I ran inside this Mexican restaurant and got some napkins. Another woman was helping him. So we put the napkins on him, and then I just waited until the cops got here.”
WIBC News contacted the IMPD for an update on the victim’s condition but has not yet received a response. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
WISH-TV

9-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Rural Indiana

crime scene with police tape
Sam Fritz

IMPD Investigating After Person Shot Downtown Saturday Night

Scott McLaughlin during Indy 500 qualifying
Kurt Darling

Penskes Stare At The Pole, Four Others Stare At Being Bumped

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close