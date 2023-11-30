A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Buc-ee’s is more than a gas station. It’s a cult favorite and is like nothing else you’ll encounter on the road.
There are 46 Buc-ee’s locations across the U.S., 34 in Texas and 12 in other states. All of them are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The largest travel center is in Sevierville, Tennessee. It’s 74,707 square feet (a world record) which is about 23% larger than a football field. It has 350 employees.
Buc-ee’s is worth somewhere around $2 billion, with that number most certainly growing in the future.
Currently, the closest Buc-ee’s to Indiana is in Richmond, Kentucky. But wait for it, because there’s a new location coming.
Buc-ee’s is getting ready to build its first Ohio location in Huber Heights. That’s just 113 miles from Indy. You’re looking at a one hour and 45 minute road trip. Huber Heights is just east of I-75 by I-70. The Huber Heights Buc-ee’s will be located at Intersection 70 and Exit 235. A recent report indicates that it’s just seven miles off of I-75.
Buc-ee’s is expected to add more locations, including those listed below.
- Springfield, Missouri | Dec. 11, 2023
- Johnstown, Colorado | 2024
- Hillsboro, Texas | 2024
- Smiths Grove, Kentucky | 2024
- Amarillo, Texas | 2025
- Boerne, Texas | 2025
- Ruston, Louisiana | 2025
- Rockingham County, Virginia | 2025
- Marion County, Florida | 2025
- New Kent County, Virginia | 2027
- DeForest, Wisconsin | Not known
They’re famous for having the swankiest and cleanest restrooms in the whole country, tons of fuel options, plenty of food choices, souvenirs, and all the travel stuff you never thought you’d need.
Buc-ee’s is apparently hiring. Check out these Buc-ee’s salaries.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Red, White, & Bowl With Hammer & Nigel Presented By Jack Daniels