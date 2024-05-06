Man Killed While Doing Yard Work, Suspect Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS –– A man doing yard work was hit and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night.
The victim, identified as 58-year-old Mark E. Brown, suffered severe injuries to his head and body and later passed away in the hospital.
Ariel Treminio-Lopez, aged 36, has been arrested on suspicion of fleeing the accident scene. Police credit the community for helping identify Treminio-Lopez, leading to his arrest.
The incident remains under investigation, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.
