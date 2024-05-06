Listen Live
News

Man Killed While Doing Yard Work, Suspect Arrested

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS –– A man doing yard work was hit and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Mark E. Brown, suffered severe injuries to his head and body and later passed away in the hospital.

Ariel Treminio-Lopez, aged 36, has been arrested on suspicion of fleeing the accident scene. Police credit the community for helping identify Treminio-Lopez, leading to his arrest.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Shooting on South Side
John Herrick

Person Found Dead on Indy’s South Side

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Kurt Darling

Seven Shootings, Five Injured, Two Killed Overnight, Say Police

WIBC's Rob Kendall enjoys a stage show at local strip joint.
Editorial Staff

San Diego Pastor Turns Church Into Family-Friendly Strip Club to be Deemed ‘Essential’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery during a campaign event at Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Center on July 21, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden took no questions from the press at the conclusion of the event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

2006 Clip of Joe Biden’s Opposition to Gay Marriage Surfaces

MTV MOVIE AWARDS (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Chewbacca Prank On Ex-Girlfriend Leads to Cosmetic Dental Surgery

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close