Man Killed While Doing Yard Work, Suspect Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS –– A man doing yard work was hit and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Mark E. Brown, suffered severe injuries to his head and body and later passed away in the hospital.

Ariel Treminio-Lopez, aged 36, has been arrested on suspicion of fleeing the accident scene. Police credit the community for helping identify Treminio-Lopez, leading to his arrest.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.