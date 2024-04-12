Listen Live
Politics

NYC intruders squat on the rights of Property Owners

'Squatters Rights' is an oxymoron. You don't have a right to another person's property because you have laid seized upon it

Published on April 12, 2024

There was a reason that squatter laws were put in place, and you know, I think people are starting to exploit with some of those reasons ~ New York City Mayor Eric Adams ~ WABC 7, New York

Eric Adams reaction after the following news piece aired on CBS.

Squatters pushing New York City homeowners to financial limits – CBS New York (cbsnews.com)

Squatters taking advantage of laws that allow them to live rent free while the lengthy court process plays out are a growing problem in New York City.

Squatters have victimized many New Yorkers who say something has to be done.

“My tenants only pay me one month’s rent, and they know the game. They know after 30 days you cannot evict them,” said Hong Chen, who spent thousands of dollars trying to get squatters out of a home in Maspeth.

“They turned off the hot water and then reported that they had no hot water. It’s a $250 fine per day, up to $15,000 punishable by five years in jail,” said homeowner Susan Mascara, who used up her savings paying for seven years of upkeep on the Bayside home she inherited from her mother. “I’m in debt. My credit cards are pretty much maxed out.”  ~ CBS News

Ethan Hatcher:

Your elected representatives, the communists, there in the city council (of New York) are not going to help you because ideologically they’re opposed to the concept of property ownership. They support this lawlessness. What more evidence do you need?

