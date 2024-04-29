Listen Live
Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

Published on April 29, 2024

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — You’ve probably dreamed of winning the lottery at one point in your life, but someone in Speedway actually did it. Now, they’re ready to live the good life.

In a press conference held Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the winner of the second-largest Hoosier Lottery jackpot was announced, kind of.

“The Hoosier Lottery winner lives on the west side of Indy,” said Jennifer Dzwonar, who is the representative of the anonymous winner, “now in his 50s, (he) has worked in warehousing, logistics, and transportation throughout his career. He’s been playing the lottery since Indiana started it when he was 18 years old. When he got home, he put a piece of paper over his tickets and revealed the numbers one at a time.”

That’s how the mysterious winner learned he had just won 44-million-dollars. The tickets were purchased from a Lucky’s Mart on West 10th Street near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I don’t think we’ve ever gotten to have a press conference where somebody’s getting a great, big check. Obviously, our Indy 500 winner gets a great, big check but this is a great, big check,” said Speedway President Doug Boles.

The winner has plans to start his own business, travel overseas, and continue attending the race every single year with his family.

