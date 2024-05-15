Listen Live
Local

New Beer Available at IMS for Indy 500

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of Road Rally IPA Beer

Source: Photo Courtesy of Atwater Brewery / Atwater Brewery

INDIANAPOLIS — If drinking a beer at the Indy 500 sounds like your ideal Sunday, you may want to know that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a new craft beer partnership.

Atwater Brewery has been named as the official craft beer of the IMS. The company is based in Detroit, Michigan, sometimes known as Motor City.

Thanks to this partnership, you can drink the new Road Rally IPA (India pale ale) this year. The IPA is described as a “golden-hued brew…with a light malt backbone.”

If you would like to try this drink for yourself, you can get it at the track for a limited time. It will also be available in select stores.

IMS President Doug Boles says, “For fans of craft beers, Atwater Brewery’s limited-edition brew…is the perfect addition to your Race Day cooler.”

What to Know:

Product – Road Rally IPA

6.5% ABV

49 IBUs

Image of Road Rally IPA Beer

Source: Photo Courtesy of Atwater Brewery / Atwater Brewery

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Local News - Sports Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Ramp Metering
Kurt Darling

Growing Pains: Drivers React To First Full Day Of Ramp Metering

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Wes Woodward

I-74 Police Chase Ends in Arrest

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Holcomb at Scouting Luncheon
Donnie Burgess

“Deal with reality” – Gov. Holcomb Talks 2024 Presidential Race, Sen. Braun, His Final Days

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close