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Marion County Prosecutor Hopeful Focuses on Curfew and Parents’ Role

Foust said the updated curfew can help but won’t solve the problem on its own.

Published on May 5, 2026

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Phillip Foust
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — A Republican candidate for Marion County prosecutor says tougher enforcement and accountability would be central to how he handles youth crime if elected in November.

Philip Foust spoke ahead of an Indianapolis City-County Council meeting where leaders voted to tighten curfew rules for teenagers. Foust, who faces no primary challenger, will advance to the general election.

At the meeting, the council approved a proposal moving curfew earlier for teens. For kids ages 15 to 16, curfew shifts to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. For children under 15, curfew starts at 9 p.m. daily. Seventeen-year-olds remain under existing curfew rules.

Foust said the curfew change is only part of the solution.

“This is not a trend we can afford to overlook,” Foust said. “If you want to see the future of a city, look at the crimes being committed by juveniles today.”

He described what he called a growing problem with youth violence.

“Indianapolis has a juvenile crime crisis, and we cannot ignore it,” Foust said. “We are seeing teenagers carjacking, teenagers in car chases, teenagers shooting at police, teenagers killing and being killed.”

Foust said law enforcement is already doing its job but argued the prosecutor’s office needs to take a different approach.

“IMPD is doing their part,” he said. “But Ryan Mears has repeatedly chosen to work against law enforcement and other public safety partners.”

Foust said consequences should extend beyond the juvenile in some cases, including holding parents accountable depending on the situation.

“There has to be consequences for parents,” he said. “It has to be taken on a case-by-case basis. We have truancy laws, and we also have neglect statutes, so it can run the spectrum depending on the behavior of the juvenile and the level of negligence by the parent.”

He also pointed to broader social issues but said they should not excuse criminal behavior.

“There are contributing factors like poverty and the breakdown of the family that have a huge impact on a juvenile’s path,” Foust said. “But juvenile offenders are not served by pity, and those factors do not excuse criminal behavior.”

Foust said the updated curfew can help but won’t solve the problem on its own.

“No one serious about public safety believes this curfew alone will end this crisis,” he said. “It’s one tool to help keep a lid on the problem. Ignoring or downplaying the reality of juvenile crime doesn’t help victims, future victims or the public.”

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