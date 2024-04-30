Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/30/24: Multiple officers shot in Charlotte, Doug Carter, Bob Knight figure, OnlyFans propaganda

Published on April 30, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Multiple officers shot in Charlotte

Multiple officers shot in Charlotte Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

3 US Marshals killed – https://nypost.com/2024/04/29/us-news/police-officers-wounded-in-shooting-near-charlotte/

….more – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/several-law-enforcement-officers-struck-by-gunfire-in-east-charlotte-roads-shut-down/

 

2. ICYMI: Tony's conversation with Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter

Doug Carter Addresses Media Source:Indiana State Police

Listen:

3. Rare coach Bob Knight figure for sale on the marketplace

Bob knight photo of him sitting on the bench coaching his team Source:n/a

Rare coach bob knight figure – Dolls – Carmel, Indiana | Facebook Marketplace | Facebook

Listen:

4.  OnlyFans creator Farha Khalidi claims she was paid to spread 'political propaganda' for Biden admin

Only Fans word. Development, success concept. Wooden letters on a textured background Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

 OnlyFans creator Farha Khalidi claims she was paid to spread 'political propaganda' for Biden admin (nypost.com)

