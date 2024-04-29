Listen Live
Speedy Urges Smaller Gov’t, Better System For Crypto In Campaign For Congress

Published on April 29, 2024

Mike Speedy

INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Mike Speedy is hoping to take the next step up the proverbial political ladder as he runs to succeed Rep. Greg Pence in Indiana’s sixth congressional district.

Indiana’s sixth encompasses most of eastern Indiana, including parts of Indianapolis. Speedy, a Republican, is a former member of the Indianapolis City-County Council and has been in the state legislature since 2010.

Like most Republicans, securing the southern border is one of the topics on top of mind. Speedy believes the border needs to be secured first and then lawmakers can discuss what comes next for those trying to get into the U.S.

“Once that border is secure, that is the time for immigration discussion,” he told All Indiana Politics. “Prior to that, it does not serve any purpose until we establish the rule of law.”

Part of that process for him is finishing the border wall. Speedy also supports banning abortion and establishing a better economic environment for cryptocurrencies. Speedy also fully supports Israel in its fight against Hamas.

“Israel has the right to exist. The Jewish people and Israeli people have the right to defend themselves,” Speedy said. “If we don’t stop radical Islam in Israel then it is going to be emboldened, not just in Israel, but in Europe and ultimately the United States.”

Speedy is going up against several GOP candidates in the primary. They include Jefferson Shreve, State Sen. Jeff Raatz, and Jamison Carrier. Cynthia Wirth is the only Democrat listed in the primary in Indiana’s sixth district.

