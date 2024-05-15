Fort Wayne Judge has ruled tacos and burritos are sandwiches

You know who understands where the American people are: Superior Judge Craig J. Bobay from Allen County, Indiana.

A commercial developer up in Ft Wayne wanted to change its zoning for a strip mall. The proposed Famous Taco restaurant was being held up by the neighbors because they said it violated the written commitment made by the developer.

The commitment that caused contention had been designed to keep out traditional fast-food restaurants.

A sandwich bar-style restaurant whose primary business is to sell ‘made-to-order’ or ‘subway-style’ sandwiches (which by way of example includes, but is not limited to, ‘Subway’ or ‘Jimmy John’s’, but expressly excludes traditional fast food restaurants such as ‘McDonalds’, ‘Arbys’ and ‘Wendys’), provided that any such restaurant shall not have outdoor seating or drive-through service. For the avoidance of doubt, the sale of alcoholic beverages is expressly prohibited upon the Real Estate.

Allen Superior Judge Craig J. Bobay on Monday ruled a Famous Taco restaurant would be permittable and the commitments don’t need to be amended:

The proposed Famous Taco restaurant falls within the scope of the general use approved in the original Written Commitment. The proposed Famous Taco restaurant would serve made-to-order tacos, burritos, and other Mexican-style food, and would not have outdoor seating, drive through service, or serve alcohol. The Court agrees with Quintana that tacos and burritos are Mexican style sandwiches, and the original Written Commitment does not restrict potential restaurants to only American cuisine-style sandwiches. ~ WISH – TV

So, there you go. The case is settled. Tacos 🌮 and Burritos 🌯 are sandwiches.🥪 At least legally.

