Politics

Friends in High Places: What did Eric Holcomb know about his very close friend and political ally Jamey Noel, and when?

Will anyone else in Indianapolis media question the relationship between the bad cop and the Governor?

Published on April 16, 2024

Rob Kendall joined Saturday Night on the Circle to discuss disgraced Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel who was recently found in contempt:

(story from WTHR below)

Kendall:

It’s indisputable that Holcomb and Noel where thick as thieves, and it goes way, way back. They were personal friends; they were political allies. How does the governor not know that one of his closest personal friend and personal ally was allegedly living millions of dollars potentially beyond his means… Not one person is asking the governor, “what did you know about this guy, and when?

Rob Kendall has been one of the few in Indianapolis media to talk about Noel’s ties to our Governor. Where are the others, and why aren’t they asking these questions?

 

Noel’s story goes national:

Jamey Noel: Some of the Most Staggering Charges Former Sheriff Faces | Inside Edition

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

