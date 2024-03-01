Tony Katz reports back on his day near the war zone in Israel

Tony called into Tony Katz Today with Andrew Langer to report back on his somber day in southern Israel where the horrific attacks of October 7th occurred.

I’m here to tell you, without question, that the American Media, never mind world media, has left out tremendous parts of this story regarding the flat out barbarism of Hamas, and those who follow Hamas across the border, those Palestinians who engaged in acts so atrocious and so vicious it’s very, very hard to describe.

