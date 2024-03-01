UPDATED: Videos Of Tony Katz During His Trip To Israel

Videos Of Tony Katz During His Trip To Israel
From Indy to JFK to Israel.
Tony Kats set off to travel to Israel for a first-hand look at what is happening on the ground on location.
1. Tony Katz visits Be’eri Kibbutz in Israel
Tony Katz visits Be’eri Kibbutz, one of the areas hit hardest by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, 2023.
2. Tony Katz Tour Guide Shares A Death Of A Family Friend
Tony’s tour guide Shakar details a personal story about the death of a family friend and IDF soldier defending Israel from the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th, 2023.
3. Tony Katz at an Israel Festival Site
This is Re’im.
Tony Katz visits the site of the Supernova Tribe of Nova music Festival in Re’im, this site of the Hamas massacre on October 7th.
4. Tony Katz Checks Out An Israel IDF Medical Kit
Tony Katz at the Zikim base in Israel, a trauma nurse shows Tony Katz and an Israeli medic the medical kits brought from America for IDF soldiers.
5. Tony Katz’ Israel Military Base Story of Humanity
Tony tours the Zikim base, one of the sites of the Hamas terrorist attack, four miles from Gaza. He shares a story from an Israeli medic about the brutal inhumanity of Hamas.
6. Video 3: Tony Kats In Israel Recap of Day 1
Tony shares his experiences from his first day in Israel from the streets of Tel Aviv.
He discusses the mood on the ground in Tel Aviv following the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks and respond to accusations of genocide committed by Israel.
7. Video 2: Tony Katz Arrives in Israel
Tony’s first Two Hours in Israel: First morning in Israel, Tony has stocked up on cigars and has been pooped on by a bird.
He outlines the trip, who he will be speaking to and what he hopes to learn.
Will there be a ceasefire?
What do Israelis really think of their Palestinian neighbors?
Are elected officials seeking cease fire or is their goal to destroy Hamas?
Here is your intro of what is to come from Tony!
8. Video 1: Tony Katz Travels to Israel
