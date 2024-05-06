Publisher Planning 650,000-Square-Foot Expansion in Crawfordsville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major expansion is planned for a fulfillment center in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

According to a press release, Penguin Random House is adding 650,000 square feet to its existing facility. The expansion will enable the facility to double its annual shipments of physical books and improve the company’s supply chain.

As part of the expansion, Penguin Random House is seeking $5.6 million in tax incentives, which goes before the Crawfordsville City Council on May 13.

“Penguin Random House has continued to grow in Crawfordsville and has become a strong partner in our success,” shared Mayor Todd Barton. “This new investment in their Crawfordsville operations further solidifies their position as an industry leader and as a premier employer in our region. We greatly appreciate their ongoing confidence in this community and look forward to working alongside them to ensure the success of this new expansion.”

The publisher ships more than 450 million books each year and has published more than 80 Nobel and 120 Pulitzer Prize winners.

The Crawfordsville facility is one of four U.S. supply-chain book hubs with two in Maryland and the other in Reno, Nevada. The Indiana facility ships newly published hardcovers and paperback as well as backlist titles from a variety of book lines.

Annette Danek, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain Officer, Penguin Random House, said, “We are deeply grateful to Mayor Barton, the City Council of Crawfordsville, and the Office of Economic Development for their ongoing support and enthusiasm for our mission to provide our authors with the widest and fastest distribution of our books. The cooperation we receive daily from the city, from Montgomery County, and from our wonderful employees, who live here, ensures a welcome future for print books, and for those who sell them, as well as for our commitment to freedom of expression, and to freedom of reading choices for everyone.”

According to the press release, Penguin Random House is the world’s largest trade book publisher and employs more than 10,000 people, including 900 at the Crawfordsville facility.

Crawfordsville is home to more than 16,000 residents and is the county seat in Montgomery County, Indiana. About an hour west of Indianapolis.