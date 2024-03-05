Tony Katz reports from Northern Israel

Tony called in his report today from Moshav Ahihud in the northern part of Israel.

Yesterday was probably the most strange 36 hours on the trip because we were at a Kibbutz called Matzuva. It is 1.2 miles from the border of Lebanon… 12 hours later, that Kibbutz was hit by rocket fire from Hezbollah… The sirens didn’t go off, the alerts that come on your phone went off. You can get apps, it will tell you about where you there is a rocket attack, where there is a drone attack, where there’s this, where there’s that. First, they have an app guys! Multiple apps, to track the bombs coming into their country. Nothing’s normal… These people live with bombs and attacks every day!

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM