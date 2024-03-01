Listen Live
Tony Katz reports from the October 7th Re'im Massacre Site

Published on March 1, 2024

Somber Tony Katz report today from the October 7th Re'im Massacre Site.

In his reporting, Tony was asked if you take pictures of the site where mass murder occurred.

Tony's response:

For me, the answer is yes, because documentation is everything. Telling the story is everything. I didn't come her just to see, I came here to share.

Re'im music festival massacre

 

Tony Katz 3-1

Source: Tony Katz / Tony Katz

