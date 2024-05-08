Some School Districts Pass Referenda, One Overwhelmingly Fails

STATEWIDE — There were several school referenda on the primary ballot Tuesday.

In Indianapolis, Pike Township voters decided to approve a slight tax increase to help invest more in the district. The increase will be about 24 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

In total, the district expects to take in roughly $116 million from the referendum. The money will go towards efforts to curb learning losses from COVID and to bolster teacher salaries.

Voters within the Brown County Schoo Corp and Fremont Community School passed similar referenda.

As for Blue River Valley Schools in Henry County, voters overwhelmingly rejected a referendum that would have increased property taxes by 19 cents per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Blue River Valley had hoped to take in around $2 million over eight years to help increase teacher pay. 83% of voters rejected the referendum.