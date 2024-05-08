Listen Live
Local

Some School Districts Pass Referenda, One Overwhelmingly Fails

Published on May 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Early Voting Sites in Marion County

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — There were several school referenda on the primary ballot Tuesday.

In Indianapolis, Pike Township voters decided to approve a slight tax increase to help invest more in the district. The increase will be about 24 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

In total, the district expects to take in roughly $116 million from the referendum. The money will go towards efforts to curb learning losses from COVID and to bolster teacher salaries.

Voters within the Brown County Schoo Corp and Fremont Community School passed similar referenda.

As for Blue River Valley Schools in Henry County, voters overwhelmingly rejected a referendum that would have increased property taxes by 19 cents per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Blue River Valley had hoped to take in around $2 million over eight years to help increase teacher pay. 83% of voters rejected the referendum.

 

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Jefferson Shreve
Staff

Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District, Learned from Mayor Loss

Fentanyl, the tragedy of addiction.
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Prosecutors Announce Charges in Fatal Overdose Cases

Crawfordsville City Logo
WISH-TV

Publisher Planning 650,000-Square-Foot Expansion in Crawfordsville

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close