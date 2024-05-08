NWS: Third Round of Severe Weather, Hail and Wind Expected

INDIANAPOLIS—Today, Indiana is in for another bout of severe weather, possibly with tornadoes, powerful winds, and large hail. While the risk of tornadoes isn’t as high as on Tuesday, Hoosiers in the southern part of the state should be especially cautious.

“We have a wide variety of risks for tornado strength today in that Southern Indiana area,” said Aaron Updike with the National Weather Service. “Further north, it looks like more of the weak tornado variety, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to take those precautions very seriously.”

In Central Indiana, the biggest concern is thunderstorms rolling in later this afternoon. These storms could pack a punch with strong winds and hail that could cause damage.

“Within these thunderstorms, wind gusts could be upwards of 60-70 miles per hour,” said Updike. “That can take down trees, power lines, etc. If you are under a severe thunderstorm warning, you want to ensure you stay aware of these types of objects.”

During severe thunderstorms, stay away from windows and head indoors. Seek shelter in an interior room, preferably a basement, as large hail can break windows.

After the system passes, the weather will settle down and cool off. Expect highs in the lower 60s on Friday and Saturday, with a chance of scattered rain showers Saturday afternoon.