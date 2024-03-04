Tony Katz reports about his day in Northern Israel

Tony reported on the Tony Katz Today Show with Andrew Langer about his day in Northern Israel, which has since been hit with rocket fire. (above)

Katz:

Everywhere you turn there is some kind of maneuvering to make you think that Israel is the problem. Guys, Israel is not the problem. Hamas is the problem, Hezbollah is the problem, Iran is the problem, and if we don’t support Israel, the problem will become ours, because it’s going to come across our southern border.

Listen to the discussion in full here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.