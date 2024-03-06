Has the Trip to Israel Been Life Changing?

Tony is on his final morning in Israel. He’s been asked while out there whether or not this trip has been “life changing”.

His response:

Life changing is a very loaded term. People can have life changing experiences for all sorts of reasons. And sometimes a visit to a foreign country is just a visit. I came to see… I want to understand what was happening, and as I have discussed, I want to hear how Israeli’s are experiencing this war, being refugees in their own country… I wanted to make sure I was getting the full and complete story, and then I wanted to share with you the full and complete story. I don’t know if that’s life changing, that should be the job. That is what it all should be about.

What he’s noticed while out there is what the press is not covering:

This conversation about omission by the American Press, that’s fact, take it to the bank… And I am not interested in the local media in Indianapolis, or the national media anywhere that wants to tell you the reporting that they’re doing, nowhere near the reporting they should be doing. Reporting would be telling the story, in full, in toto, and they are not.

