Tony Katz reporting near the Lebanon Border in Israel

Tony Katz was reporting today from Nahariyya, Israel, just south of the Lebanon Border. He talked about his visit to the Matzuva Kibbutz.

This Kibbutz, like many, has people who cannot return. Because of the terrorist attack by Hamas, the threat in the north from Hezbollah is ever growing. And every Israeli I speak to is concerned about it. One way or another, they think things are going to get bad in the north. Over 80,000 Israeli’s are refugees in their own country. Now historically speaking, there’s never been a time where Israeli’s didn’t know when they couldn’t go back to their homes. It’s indefinite right now… So, there’s a real problem in Israel. A real humanitarian issue in Israel affecting the entire population.

