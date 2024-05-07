Judge Postpones Delphi Murders Trial, Defense Wants Judge Off Case

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Delphi murders trial has been moved once again, and the defense has filed to remove the judge from the case – again.

In Tuesday’s hearing in Allen County, attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, who represent suspect Richard Allen, argued the May 13-31 trial schedule was far too short for both the State and defense to have an equal opportunity to present their case. Special Judge Fran Gull said she would not extend the May trial schedule, so the defense waived its right to a speedy trial in favor of postponing the case.

The new trial schedule is October 14th to November 15th, with the assumption being it will remain in Carroll County.

Tuesday’s hearing was another tense one by all accounts from media in the courtroom. At one point, Judge Gull apparently said, “if you can’t try this case in a month, then something is wrong,” to which attorney Brad Rozzi responded, “you don’t know anything about this case.”

Allen’s attorneys have filed another request to remove Judge Gull from the case. They previously called Gull biased and said if she presides over the case, then Richard Allen will not get a fair trial. Judge Gull also said she will not communicate with the defense by email anymore because her emails wind up in defense motions. Baldwin and Rozzi recently attached a copy of Gull’s email to prove their claim that she was not communicating with them in a timely manner.

The case will not be quiet until October. Hearings will be held in Carroll County from May 21st through the 23rd to decide several motions from the defense & State. This will include decisions on what evidence will or will not be allowed at trial.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland previously filed a motion to prevent the defense from bringing up several things in trial, including Odinism, alternative suspects, Kegan Kline, and much more.