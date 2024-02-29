Listen Live
Tony Katz

Tony arrives safely in Israel

He gives his first impressions from Tel Aviv

Published on February 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz has arrived in Israel safely and sent in his first report this morning.

Here are his thoughts on Tel Aviv:

Life is normal here, which for a lot of people is hard to fathom. How in the world do you have ‘life is normal’ when you’re at war? And their answer is, “what are we supposed to do? We’ve got the soldiers on it, but businesses have to be run, lives have to be taken care of, and people need to go to a grocery store.”

Listen the first dispatch from Israel here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST!

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close