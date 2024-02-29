Tony arrives safely in Israel

Tony Katz has arrived in Israel safely and sent in his first report this morning.
Here are his thoughts on Tel Aviv:
Life is normal here, which for a lot of people is hard to fathom. How in the world do you have ‘life is normal’ when you’re at war? And their answer is, “what are we supposed to do? We’ve got the soldiers on it, but businesses have to be run, lives have to be taken care of, and people need to go to a grocery store.”
Listen the first dispatch from Israel here:
