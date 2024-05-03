Arrests Made in Interstate 65 Road Rage Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Detectives have taken two people into custody in the case of a road rage shooting incident on Interstate 65 near County Line Road that occurred on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Thursday night.

Police say that they received information about the shooting from motorists who were driving on the highway at the time of the incident. Thanks to this information, detectives were able to swiftly locate the suspects within hours of the shooting, ultimately leading to their apprehension.

Andre Briski, Indianapolis, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Shawna Rowland of Greenwood faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will have the final say on formal charges.

According to Indiana State Police, various agencies, including the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, Marion County Coroner’s Office, and Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, provided assistance in this case.