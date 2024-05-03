Listen Live
Local

Arrests Made in Interstate 65 Road Rage Shooting

Published on May 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Road Rage Shooting Pond

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Detectives have taken two people into custody in the case of a road rage shooting incident on Interstate 65 near County Line Road that occurred on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Thursday night.

Police say that they received information about the shooting from motorists who were driving on the highway at the time of the incident. Thanks to this information, detectives were able to swiftly locate the suspects within hours of the shooting, ultimately leading to their apprehension.

Andre Briski, Indianapolis, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Shawna Rowland of Greenwood faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will have the final say on formal charges.

According to Indiana State Police, various agencies, including the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, Marion County Coroner’s Office, and Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, provided assistance in this case.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Daughters" Premiere
Staff

Jerry Seinfeld Says Woke Culture Ruined TV Comedy

Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has done damage to the city of Indianapolis

Road Rage Shooting Pond
Ryan Hedrick

Arrests Made in Interstate 65 Road Rage Shooting

Police lights
Wes Woodward

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close