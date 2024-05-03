Listen Live
Goodrich, Spartz Lead Indiana’s Most Expensive Primary

Published on May 3, 2024

Source: (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The most expensive campaign in Indiana this election cycle has been the race for Indiana’s fifth congressional district.

If you live in the district you have probably heard or seen a lot of the attack ads being flung around between incumbent Rep. Victoria Spartz and State Rep. Chuck Goodrich. The two are neck-and-neck in the polls we are less than a week from Primary Election Day.

In all there are eight candidates running for the GOP nomination in the fifth district, which encompasses parts of northern Indianapolis along with Hamilton, Tipton, Madison, Grant, and parts of Boone, Howard, and Blackford Counties. In all, campaign spending in this Congressional race has amounted to about $6.7 million.

All but about $500,000 of that has been spent by Spartz and Goodrich. FEC data show Goodrich alone has spent roughly $4.1 million, nearly double Spartz’s spending.

“It’s incredible how many TV ads, mailers, and text messages have been done in this race,” said Hamilton County GOP chairman Mario Massillamany on WISH-TV. “You can’t just talk about the positives and what you’re doing and how great you are, you need to be able to tell people why the other person is not good for the job.”

Spartz and Goodrich have been doing plenty of that.

The nomination is not a lock for either candidate though as recent data shows early voting turnout in the fifth district has been low, right around 4-percent. That may indicate a lower-than-expected turnout for Election Day on May 7th.

“I’ve talked to a couple of their campaigns that are not from the two front runners, they are excited about this low turnout,” Massillamany said. “If they can get their supporters out there they have a chance. With low turnout anything can happen.”

Early voting continues through Noon on May 6th. The polls open at 6:00 a.m. on May 7th and stay open until 6:00 p.m.

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Politics

