Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/26/24: Joe Hogsett Soccer, Hateful leftist protesters, Chipotle, Economy is slowing, Pecker on the Stand

Published on April 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Joe Hogsett is not smart enough to move alone

US-crime-shooting Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Indy Mayor Applies for Major League Soccer Team, Office Says… (wibc.com)

2. Hateful left attending these “protests” shows its true colors

Listen: 

source:

“And there it is: One of the far-left lead student organizers at the @Columbia University encampment for Gaza recorded a livestream saying that “zionists, along with all white supremacists,” need to be killed. Khymani James (pronouns “he/she/they”) says the public should be… https://t.co/UTIV65fDBu” / X (twitter.com)

3. Chipotle, employees and chicken

London Landmarks During London Fashion Week Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Chipotle, employees and chicken – https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/food/chipotle-chicken-demand-surges-report/

4. The Economy is slowing, and the administration is lying about it

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Holds Daily Briefing Source:Getty

Listen:

 

 

5. Tony doesn’t care about the Hush money case, or whether the National Enquirer’s Pecker is on the stand

National Enquirer Put Up For Sale By Parent Company AMI Source:Getty

Listen:

