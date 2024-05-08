Listen Live
Some Systems Interrupted At Ascension St. Vincent

Published on May 8, 2024

A photo of a hospital emergency room sign

Source: (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS–Some technology systems were interrupted at Ascension St. Vincent on Wednesday.

The staff at Ascension is trying to figure what caused the issues. An Ascension St. Vincent spokesperson says they are aware of the issue and trying to resolve it.

Statement from the Spokesperson

On Wednesday, May 8, we detected unusual activity on select technology network systems. We responded immediately, initiated our investigation and activated our remediation efforts. Access to some systems have been interrupted as this process continues. 

Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible. 

We have notified the appropriate authorities and are working to fully investigate what information, if any, may have been affected by the situation. Should we determine that any sensitive information was affected, we will notify and support those individuals in accordance with all relevant regulatory and legal guidelines.

