Indy Mayor Applies for Major League Soccer Team, Office Says “Never a Deal with Keystone”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is going after a Major League Soccer club, but there’s still questions about the future of Indy’s own soccer team.

In a brief press conference Thursday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett made the announcement that the city is now going through the application process to bring a Major League Soccer team to the Circle City, as well as a stadium site.

“In the weeks ahead, I will work with City-County Council, state legislative leadership, the state of Indiana, and other community leaders to put Indianapolis in the best position possible to be successful in this application process,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Hogsett did not take questions or address a report from the Indianapolis Business Journal that quoted Keystone Group, the Indianapolis developer tasked with building the Eleven Park soccer complex. The 1.5-billion-dollar project had the backing of the Hogsett Administration when it was announced, but now Keystone claims Hogsett is trying to back out of the deal.

Eleven Park is supposed to be the future home of Indy Eleven, which would include a 20,000-seat stadium, businesses, and living spaces along the White River at the old Diamond Chain Company grounds.

A spokesperson for Hogsett’s office tells WIBC News “Eleven Park was never more than a proposal. There was no agreement between Keystone Group and the City.”

Hogsett said Thursday that Indianapolis is ready to grow alongside the biggest sport in the world, citing recent major sports headlines such as the Indiana Fever drafting women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Pacers return to playoff basketball.

“I am well aware that this new venture presents no guarantee,” Mayor Hogsett continued, “but every great achievement in our city’s history has begun where opportunity was met with action.”