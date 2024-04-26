Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/26/24: Trump SCOTUS, Colts Draft pick, Hogsett MLS, Blinken meets Xi

Published on April 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Trump Immunity SCOTUS case

US-VOTE-JUSTICE-TRUMP-IMMUNITY Source:Getty

2. Colts draft pick yesterday

NFL: SEP 11 Colts at Texans Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Adam Schiff robbed in San Francisco.

Congressman Adam Schiff, California Senate candidate, walks and rides in Los Angeles Lunar New Year Parade Source:Getty

 

reference:

Rep. Schiff reportedly robbed in San Francisco, forced to attend ritzy campaign dinner with no suit to wear (msn.com)

4. Hogsett didn’t go after the MLS, the MLS sought out Indianapolis.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 Horizon League Championship - Oakland vs Milwaukee Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Things are more expensive, will stay expensive, but the administration lies about it

US-POLITICS-BRIEFING-JEAN-PIERRE Source:Getty

Listen: 

6. Blinken meets with Xi, wants them to not be so close to Russia

CHINA-US-DIPLOMACY Source:Getty

Listen:

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/blinken

reference:

US Secretary of State Blinken on China’s support for Russia, tension in MidEast and TikTok | AP News

