Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 4/26/24: Ignorant Students, AARP, Donald Trump Hush Money Case

Andrew Langer in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Students not really sure why they’re protestingSource:Getty
Listen:
2. AARP’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Financial Ties to Mega Insurer-PBM UnitedHealth Cause AlarmSource:Getty
Phil Kerpen – American Commitment joins the show
Listen:
reference:
AARP’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Financial Ties to Mega Insurer-PBM UnitedHealth Cause Alarm – American Commitment
Commitment To Seniors on X: “.@DSafavianEsq & @Andrew_Langer nail it! “Touting itself as a seniors’ advocate, @AARP has quietly been paid BILLIONS over the last decade via @UHC alone.” We have to ask, @AARPadvocates for who again? @SenFinance @HouseCommerce @CPAC @SayNo2SocialMed https://t.co/VTc22211SV” / X (twitter.com)
3. Trump Hush Money CaseSource:Getty
This is a distraction from what Biden is doing now.
Listen: