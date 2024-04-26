Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 4/26/24: Ignorant Students, AARP, Donald Trump Hush Money Case

Published on April 26, 2024

Andrew Langer in for Tony Katz

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

1. Students not really sure why they’re protesting

Two women embrace as protesters gather in Dunn Meadow at... Source:Getty

Listen:

 

2. AARP’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Financial Ties to Mega Insurer-PBM UnitedHealth Cause Alarm

In this photo illustration, the American Association of... Source:Getty

Phil Kerpen – American Commitment joins the show 

Listen: 

reference:

AARP’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Financial Ties to Mega Insurer-PBM UnitedHealth Cause Alarm – American Commitment

Commitment To Seniors on X: “.@DSafavianEsq & @Andrew_Langer nail it! “Touting itself as a seniors’ advocate, @AARP has quietly been paid BILLIONS over the last decade via @UHC alone.” We have to ask, @AARPadvocates for who again? @SenFinance @HouseCommerce @CPAC @SayNo2SocialMed https://t.co/VTc22211SV” / X (twitter.com)

3. Trump Hush Money Case

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York Source:Getty

This is a distraction from what Biden is doing now. 

Listen:

