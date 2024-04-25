Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 4/25/24: Trump Immunity, Tupac, Drake, Princeton University

Published on April 25, 2024

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

1. William Jacobson talks about the Trump Immunity case in SCOTUS

2. Tupac sues Drake

Tupac’s estate threatens to sue Drake for his AI-infused Kendrick Lamar diss (yahoo.com)

3. Abigail Anthony from National Review joins the show to talk about the “protests” at Princeton that were quickly shutdown

Police at Princeton pop-up encampment arrest 2 as anti-Israel protests sweep universities (msn.com)

