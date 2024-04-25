Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 4/25/24: Trump Immunity, Tupac, Drake, Princeton University

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr:
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. William Jacobson talks about the Trump Immunity case in SCOTUSSource:Getty
2. Tupac sues DrakeSource:Getty
Tupac’s estate threatens to sue Drake for his AI-infused Kendrick Lamar diss (yahoo.com)
3. Abigail Anthony from National Review joins the show to talk about the “protests” at Princeton that were quickly shutdownSource:Getty
Police at Princeton pop-up encampment arrest 2 as anti-Israel protests sweep universities (msn.com)