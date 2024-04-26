Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/26/24: Colts Draft Pick, Trump Immunity SCOTUS, Marketplace, IU Protests

Published on April 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Colts Round 1, Pick 15 Recap: UCLA Defensive End Laiatu Latu

NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Source:Getty

reference:

Colts Round 1, Pick 15 Recap: UCLA Defensive End Laiatu Latu (1075thefan.com)

2. Trump immunity case in SCOTUS

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: The scene outside of the United Stat Source:Getty

reference:

Did Trump’s team make their case on immunity? – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/donald-trump-immunity-supreme-court-case-b89f1519?mod=hp_lead_pos2

….everyone has an opinion – https://www.newsnationnow.com/trump-investigation/scotus-trumps-presidential-immunity-claim/

3. USC cancels graduation ceremony. Cowards.

Palestine Supporters, Protest, USC Source:Getty

 

reference:

USC cancels graduation ceremony. Cowards. – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/columbia-protests-live-update-encampment-continue-college-negotiates-p-rcna149111

4. What’s on Sale in the Marketplace?

5. 33 Pro-Hamas Protestors Arrested On IU-Bloomington Campus

Pro-Palestinian protestors Source:other

reference:

33 Pro-Palestinian Protestors Arrested On IU-Bloomington Campus (wibc.com)

