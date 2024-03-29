Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor

Candidates interviewed:

Cutis Hill | Jamie Reitenour | Eric Doden | Brad Chambers | Suzanne Crouch | Mike Braun

You can watch the interviews with the gubernatorial candidates below!